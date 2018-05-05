5/5/2018–James Robinson “Slick”

Funeral Services for Mr. James Robinson “Slick”, age 81, of Tullahoma, Tn. will be conducted on Saturday May 5th, 2018 at 1:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home with Pastor Miles Bivins officiating. The Burial will be at the Robinson & Keele Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday May 5th, 2018 from noon until service time at 1:00 pm at Manchester Funeral Home. The repass service will follow the burial at Little Hurricane Primitive Baptist Church. Mr. Robinson passed away on Friday, April 27th, 2018 at Life Care Center of Tullahoma, at his side was his dear friend Lesley Lawson.
James was born on March 20, 1937 in Beech grove, TN to the late Van Hoard and Ola Robinson. He was a lifelong member of the Little Hurricane Primitive Baptist Church in Manchester, TN where he served as a Sunday school teacher and Usher.
James retired from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. James enjoyed doing yard work, attending estate sales, playing pool, and most importantly being involved in Church activities and the enjoyment of his Family.
In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his brother, Bufford Robinson; three sisters, Lourine Starks, Catherine Robinson, and Rosie Robinson. James is survived by one sister, Dorothy Mae Hill, (Manchester Tn.) a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. And he leaves two dear friends Lesley Lawson, Gloria Damron, and the staff from the Damrons Restaurant.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Robinson Family.