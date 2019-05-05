5/5/19 — Audrey “Ruth” Trail Sain

Funeral services for Mrs. Audrey “Ruth” Trail Sain, age 91, of Morrison, TN, will be conducted at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Barry Phelps officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the funeral home and on Sunday, May 5, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. until the service time. Mrs. Sain passed from this life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN, surrounded by her loving family.
Ruth was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late Herman and Pearl Floyd Trail. She was a member of the Goosepond Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and was widely known for her coconut pies and potato salad. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, flowers, and most of all spending time with her family. She had great love for her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the rest of her family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Ralph “Dale” Sain; three brothers, Russell Trail, Kenneth Trail, and Hershel Trail; two sisters, Edna Davis and Hazel Davis. She is survived by two sons, Charles Sain (Susan) and Mervin Sain (Linda); one daughter Carolyn Haddock (Terry); three brothers, Howard Trail, Virgil Trail, and Fred Trail; two sisters, Alta Crosslin and Mary Lee Messick; one sister in law, Leola Sain; six grandchildren, Robert Sain (Amy), Leann Haddock Cordell, Valerie Haddock, Amy Haddock Brassfield , Jamie Sain (Michaela), and Heath Sain (Megan); ten great grandchildren, Ethan Haddock, Beyoncé Brassfield, Keira Booker, Kendra Booker, Emma Cordell, Laura Cordell, Mordecai Haddock, Delaney Sain, Kendall Sain, and Addison Sain.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shady Grove Cemetery.
