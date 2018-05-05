5/5/18 — Jadan Malik Davis

It is with great sadness that the family of Jadan Malik Davis announces his
passing on Monday, April 30, 2018, at the age of 18 years old. Memorial
Services are scheduled for Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 3 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning
at 1 PM.
Jadan spent his early years in Tullahoma and attended East Lincoln and East
Middle School. He and his family were also members of the Cedar Lane
Church of Christ. He was an artist and wanted to attend the Nashville Art
Institute and eventually become a Tattoo Artist. He loved the outdoors and
being around the water. He also loved music.
Jadan will be lovingly remembered by his mother and father, Leslie and
Anthony Davis of Goodlettsville. Jadan will also be fondly remembered by
his brothers, Cody Anton Davis (Taylor Carnes) of Murfreesboro and Justin
Evan Davis (Ashley Stewart) of Nashville and his sister Olivia Milan Davis
of Tullahoma. He is also survived by his grandparents John and Carolyn
Davis of Tullahoma, Mattie Davis of Nashville and Brenda Jackson of
Lewisburg. Jadan is also survived by his uncles Donnell Davis of Tullahoma,
John and Timothy Davis of Nashville, David Steverson of Tullahoma, Derek
Jackson of Lewisburg and Wade Dunn of Birmingham and many cousins, nieces,
nephews and friends. Jadan was preceded in death by grandfather, Michael
Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be
made in his name to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements