5/4/19 — Phillip Everett Fletcher

Funeral services for Mr. Phillip Everett Fletcher, age 72, of Manchester will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Edwin Crookshank officiating. Burial will follow in Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Mr. Fletcher passed from this life on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at St. Thomas – Rutherford in Murfreesboro, TN.
Phillip was born in Summitville, TN, to the late J.W. and Lucille Fletcher. He was a member of Pocahontas Church of Christ, and before his retirement he worked for General Electric. Phillip loved going to tractor pulls, mowing his lawn, hunting, camping, and taking daily rides with his son, Jay. Out of everything he loved in life, he loved his family the most. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Phillip is also preceded in death by one brother, Rondell Fletcher; one sister, Gloria Bush. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda Fletcher; one son John “Jay” Fletcher; one daughter, Rita Davidson (Greg); two brothers, Edgar (Beatrice) Fletcher and John (Pat) Fletcher; one sister, Brenda Anderson (Marlin); three grandchildren, Carrie Rigney (Jason), Caleb Davidson (Courtney), Caitlyn Haley; two great-grandchildren, Parker Davidson and Maverick Rigney.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Fletcher family.