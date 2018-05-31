5/31/18 — Martha Sue Jackson

Jackson, Martha Sue, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, May
27th, 2018 at Life Care Center at the age of 79. Mrs. Jackson was born in
Waverly, Tennessee to the late Merrill and Mary Evelyn Pierce Shaw.
During her life she worked as a Registered Nurse for Saint Thomas Medical
Center and was a member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Mrs.
Jackson is survived by her husband, Charles Jackson of Tullahoma; three
sons, Eric Jackson and his wife Amy of Tullahoma, Scott Jackson and his
wife Susan of Sarasota, Florida and Mike Jackson of Tullahoma; one
sister, Lorita Daniels of Mt. Pleasant; two grandchildren, Chelsea
Hornback and Austin Jackson; and three great-grandchildren, Kinsley
Cates, Eli Cates and Amelia Hornback. Visitation for Mrs. Jackson will be
held on Thursday, May 31st, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from
11:00am-1:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 1:00pm with Dr.
J. Herbert Hester and Pastor David Royalty officiating. Burial will
follow at Summitville Cemetery in Summitville, Tennessee. For those who
wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to
Hospice Compassus, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee
37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
