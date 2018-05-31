5/31/18 — Jeffery Joe Mitchell

Jeffery Joe Mitchell, age 55 of Manchester passed away Friday, May 25,
2018 at St. Thomas West Hospital. He was born in El Paso, Texas.
Survivors include his wife, Melanie Mitchell of Manchester; Parents, Joe
& Sue Hobbs Mitchell of Woodbury; Children, Jeremy Bingham of Manchester,
Kayla (Bradley) Kennedy of Tullahoma, Kendra (Ryan) Stewart of
Winchester, Issac Gardner of Manchester, Heather (Matt) Howland of
California, Stephanie (Cody) Stephens of Tullahoma, Brittany Mitchell of
Manchester, & Tyler Mitchell of Manchester; Brothers, Greg (Nora)
Mitchell of Woodbury & Jason Mitchell of Woodbury; Grandchildren, Ziah
Bingham, Landen Kennedy, Fallon Kennedy, Nathan Stewart, Nick Stewart,
Dillon, Kaitlynn, & Leland Howland, Jude, Maya, & Cora Stephens, & Ashton
Mitchell; and Mother-in-law, Lynda Harrell of Manchester.
Mr. Mitchell was employed by the Manchester City Water Department and his
church relationship was non-denominational. He enjoyed cooking on his
grill, singing & playing his guitar, but most of all he loved spending
time with his family & grandbabies.
Funeral services will be 2 pm Thursday, May 31, 2018 in the Chapel of
Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Mitchell officiating. Interment
will follow in the Cherry Cemetery. Pallbearers include Greg and Jason
Mitchell, Jeremy Bingham, Bradley Kennedy, Kevin Brown & Zach Miller.
Visitation with his family will be from 4 pm until 9 pm Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woodbury Funeral Home to
help the family with funeral expenses.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311 or to leave condolences for his
family, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net
