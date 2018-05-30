5/30/18 — Joe S. Tate

Joe S. Tate 86, of Winchester passed Thursday, May 24, 2018 at Southern TN Medical Center. Visitation with Family Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at Friendship Tabernacle with Memorial Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Friendship Tabernacle. Per his request he will be cremated.
He is survived by his ten children, Shirley (Thurman) Wilkerson of Shelbyville, TN, Betty (Kenneth) Stewart of Pontiac, Michigan, Terry (Deloris) Tate of Nashville, TN, Joe Lynn (Mary) Tate of Nashville, Tennessee, Emma Tate of Winchester, Tennessee, Celestine Tate and John Tate both of Washington, D.C., Timothy Tate of Atlanta, Georgia, Phillip (Selena) Tate of Nashville, Tennessee and Ora (Antonio) Cartwright of Nashville, Tennessee; sister, Jeanette Johnson of Huntland,Tennessee; 24 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren , nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation with Family, Wednesday May 30, 2018 at 12 noon at Friendship Primitive Baptist Tabernacle with Memorial Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Friendship with Pastor O’Brien Wherry as Eulogist.