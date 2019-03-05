Bass, Mark Jerry, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at his home at the age of 57. Mr. Bass was born in Tullahoma to the late Jerry W. and Carolyn Reid Bass. He served his country proudly in the United States Army from which he retired as a Sergeant and was a Veteran paratrooper of the 82nd Airborne Division. He also was a graduate of the University of Maryland where he majored in Business Management and minored in Psychology. After his retirement from active duty, Mr. Bass worked as a civilian employee for the military. He was a member of the VFW Post 862, the George Washington Lodge and was a Scottish Rite Freemason. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Wayne Bass. Mr. Bass is survived by his wife, Mikaela Bass of Vicenza, Italy; two sons, Jonathan Wayne Bass (wife, Anna Piano Bass) of Fort Warren, Georgia and Shane Mark Bass of Vicenza, Italy; one brother, Thomas Scott Bass of Dalzell, South Carolina; and one grandson, William Wayne Bass. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 from 9:00am-10:00am at Kilgore Funeral Home with the funeral to immediately follow with Bro. David Wall officiating. Burial will follow at New Mount Herman Cemetery in Bedford County. Mark will be greatly missed and his memory will live within us all. AIRBORNE! ALL THE WAY!
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
5/3/19–Mark Jerry Bass
Bass, Mark Jerry, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at his home at the age of 57. Mr. Bass was born in Tullahoma to the late Jerry W. and Carolyn Reid Bass. He served his country proudly in the United States Army from which he retired as a Sergeant and was a Veteran paratrooper of the 82nd Airborne Division. He also was a graduate of the University of Maryland where he majored in Business Management and minored in Psychology. After his retirement from active duty, Mr. Bass worked as a civilian employee for the military. He was a member of the VFW Post 862, the George Washington Lodge and was a Scottish Rite Freemason. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Wayne Bass. Mr. Bass is survived by his wife, Mikaela Bass of Vicenza, Italy; two sons, Jonathan Wayne Bass (wife, Anna Piano Bass) of Fort Warren, Georgia and Shane Mark Bass of Vicenza, Italy; one brother, Thomas Scott Bass of Dalzell, South Carolina; and one grandson, William Wayne Bass. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3rd, 2019 from 9:00am-10:00am at Kilgore Funeral Home with the funeral to immediately follow with Bro. David Wall officiating. Burial will follow at New Mount Herman Cemetery in Bedford County. Mark will be greatly missed and his memory will live within us all. AIRBORNE! ALL THE WAY!