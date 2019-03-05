5/3/19 — Jonathan Mark Lundquist

Mr. Jonathan Mark Lundquist, 62, passed away
Sunday April 28, 2019 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. He
was born in Manchester, Tennessee on July 8, 1956 to Charles Mervin
Lundquist and Lucille Verna Sandtrom Lundquist who preceded him in death. He
was also preceded by his brother, Christopher Michael Lundquist.
He was co-owner of Tolivers Jewelry and Loan in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He
was an avid outdoorsman, loved hiking, skiing, boating, loved all animals and
was hard worker.
He is survived by his wife, Lee Ann Riddle Lundquist; brother, David
Matthew Lundquist; sister-in-law, Monie Lundquist; nieces, Cassie (Levi)
Norris and Charlie Mae Lundquist; nephew, Dylan Lundquist; many loving
nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews on the Riddle side of the family;
his loyal canine companion, JoJoe.
A celebration of life will be held 6:00 PM Friday in the Central Funeral
Home chapel with Minister Corey Henley, Gary Toliver and Joshua Riddle
officiating with a reception and time of visitation to follow in the
parlors of Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.
www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements