5/29/19–Willeva Ann Bailey

Willeva Ann Bailey, formerly of Rainsville, AL passed this life on Sunday,
May 26, 2019 at The Waters of Winchester at the age of 74. Funeral
Services are scheduled on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 2 PM at Rainsville
Funeral Home, 498 McCurdy Ave N, Rainsville, AL 35986 with burial to
follow at Rainsville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday,
May 28, 2019 at Rainsville Funeral Home from 4 – 8 PM and on Wednesday, May
29, from 11 AM until the service time.
Mrs. Bailey, a native of Rainsville, was the daughter of the late Lewis and
Ira Wright White. She enjoyed gardening and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Hazel
Gray and Lorene Gann.
Mrs. Bailey is survived by daughter, Sherry Dehn and her husband, Jeff of
Belvidere; grandchildren, Brian Taylor and his wife, Tabitha of Rainsville
and Zach Taylor of Fort Payne and great grandchildren, Kylie, Jaycie and
Aliya Taylor.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
