5/29/19 — Danny Wayne Burton

Danny Wayne Burton of Normandy passed this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home at the age of 68. Mr. Burton was born in Bedford County, to the late Hugh and Virgie Smith Burton. During his life, Mr. Burton served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and later worked as a truck driver for CFI. In addition to his parents, Mr. Burton was preceded in death by his first wife, Joette Coral, and his son, Michael George Burton. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Burton; one daughter, Neysa Burton; two grandchildren, Frankie Borowiec Jr. and Juli Ann Borowiec; two brothers, Bobby Joe Burton and his wife Sharon, and Billy Hugh Burton and his wife Barbara; one sister, Diana Long and her husband Vernon; several nieces and nephews; and three beloved dogs, Angel Scoots, Bandit, and Shadow. Visitation for Mr. Burton will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 12:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Pastor David Wall officiating. A burial in Richmond Cemetery in Richmond, IL will take place at a later date. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Mr. Burton’s memory be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692; or the St. Thomas Health Association, 4220 Harding Rd. Nashville, TN 37205.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.