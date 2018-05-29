5/29/18 — David Hulon Smith

Mr. David Hulon Smith of Pelham, Tennessee, passed away at the age
of 75 on Saturday, May 26, 2018 at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in
Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was born on February 09, 1943, in Pelham,
Tennessee to the late John Hulon Smith and Lucille Patterson Smith. He is
also preceded in death by his son Terry Russell Smith and brother Jimmy Ray
Smith.
Mr. Smith was a member of the Valley Home Methodist Church and a long-time
farmer in the Pelham Valley.
He is survived by his loving wife Katherine Ann Smith, sons; David Troy
Smith (Rhonda) and Ricky Douglas Smith (Chauncey), daughter in law Beverly
Smith, sister Margaret Ellen Spencer, grandchildren; Katie, Ethan, Tori,
Lyric, Kenneth, Jarrell, Jada and Jasmine, great grandchildren; Emily and
Allie, and large extended family and friends.
The Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Cumberland
Funeral Home, Monteagle, Tennessee with Bro. Jimmy Goodman officiating.
Internment immediately following at Red Hill Cemetery, Pelham, Tennessee.
Visitation will be Monday, May 28, 2018 from 5:00 –9:00 PM for family and
friends. Funeral arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home,
Monteagle, Tennessee. Online condolences can be made at
www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net