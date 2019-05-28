5/28/19 — Jean Edenfield

Jean Edenfield of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at
Tennova Harton as the age of 83. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Wesley Heights United Methodist Church at 7
PM. The family will receive friends beginning at 5 PM. Burial will follow
on Wednesday, May 29 at 1 PM Eastern Standard Time at the Chattanooga
National Cemetery.
Jean, a native of Gainesville, TX, was the daughter of the late Archie and
Allie Crawford Campbell. She was a teacher and taught in the Coffee County
school system for around 35 years, beginning in 1972. She taught at
Hillsboro, Hickerson and New Union. “She loved the children so much. She
loved us all so much.”
Mrs. Edenfield was an avid reader and enjoyed studying Genealogy. She was a
member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Ruby and
Lee. She is survived by her husband, Emmett Edenfield of Tullahoma; sons,
Mark Edenfield and his wife, Toni of Johnson City, Gary Edenfield and his
wife, Ana of New Orleans and Peter Edenfield and his wife, Susan of
Chattanooga; sister, Jo Campbell of Tullahoma; niece, Carolyn O’Hara of
Longview, TX; one grandchild, Nathaniel Edenfield of West Palm, FL and one
great grandchild, Ellie Rocha. She also accepted her daughter-in-law,
Susan’s children and their children as her own.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in memory of Jean
Edenfield to the Food Bank Program at the Wesley Heights United Methodist
Church, 2101 E Lincoln St, Tullahoma, TN. 37388.
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS