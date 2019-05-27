5/27/19–Daniel Charles Crawford

Daniel Charles Crawford, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, May
25, 2019 at Tennova Harton at the age of 62 years. Memorial Services will
be scheduled at a later date.
A native of Aurora, IL, he was the son of the late Charles Ray Crawford and
Sara Marrs Crawford Young of Tullahoma. He was a member of St. Paul the
Apostle Catholic Church and enjoyed music and playing his guitar. He was a
very talented guitarist.
In addition to his mother, Sara Marrs Crawford Young, he is survived
brothers, Matthew Crawford and his wife, Dixie of Tullahoma, Michael
Crawford and his wife, Laura of Orlando and John Crawford and his wife,
Paula of Tullahoma; nieces Hayley, Megan and Amanda Crawford and four great
nieces and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
his honor to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 West Grizzard
Street, Tullahoma, TN. 37388.