5/26/19–Michael Lewis Bouldin

Funeral services for Mr. Michael Lewis Bouldin, age 60, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Mr. Bouldin passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Michael was born in Coffee County to the late Arnold and Lillian Bouldin. He was a truck driver for many years. Michael enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, and nascar. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Michael is preceded in death by his father, Arnold Bouldin. He is survived by his mother, Lillian Bouldin; one son, Robert Rosson; two brothers, Rick Bouldin (Karen) and Stevie Bouldin; four grandchildren, Robby Rosson, Levi Rosson, Trevin Rosson, and Raven Rosson.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bouldin Family