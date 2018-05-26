5/26/18 — Rachel Nell Bogle Duggin

Rachel Nell Bogle Duggin, 87, of Manchester, TN. Passed away Tues., May
22, 2018 at Horizon Health & Rehab. She was a native of Cannon Co.
Survivors include her 3 children, Patsy (Larry) Thrasher of Manchester,
Brenda (Kenneth) Haggard of Tullahoma, Timmy Duggin and his fiancé, Chris
Johnson of Nashville; grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Holder, Tammy Binson,
Kristy (Richard) Crabtree, Coty (Brittany) Haggard, Jody (Laura) Haggard,
Darrell (Collette) Lee, Tina Duggin, Rachel Duggin and her fiancé,
Michael Bailey; great grandchildren, Amber, Derek, Cody, Sierra, Madison,
Kayse, Dakota, Ally, Jedidiah, Kyler, Landon, Issac, Dillon, Lucas,
Caden, Michael, Zander, Chelsea, Candace, Chasity and Matthew; great
great grandchildren, Kylee, Jaythan, Blain, Hadlee, Brileigh, Adriana,
Amari and Kayden; brothers, Johnny Bogle of Ashland City, Mildford Bogle
of Nashville and Randall (Teresa) Bogle of Woodbury.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence & Lucille Stone Bogle;
her husband, Calvin Duggin, Sr.; Sons and daughters-in-law, Calvin
Duggin, Jr. and Patty Duggin, Danny and Brenda Duggin; Granddaughter; Pam
and Great Grandson, Ryan; Siblings, Mary Magdalene Bogle, Linda Smitty,
Bratten Bogle and James Bogle and sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Bogle.
She was a member of the Red Hill Church of Christ and a factory worker.
Services will be 11 am Saturday, May 26, 2018 in the Chapel of Woodbury
Funeral Home with Bro. Ralph Hart officiating. Visitation with the
family will be Friday, May 25, 2018 from 4 pm until 8 pm.
