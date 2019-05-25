5/25/19 — Lavern Mines

Lavern Mines of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the
Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 86 years. Funeral services are
scheduled for Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will receive
friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home.
A native of Winchester, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Alice
Farris. She was a member of Keith Springs Baptist Church. Mrs. Mines was
employed by Wilson Sporting Goods for 28 years. She then worked at the
Life Care Center of Tullahoma for 40 years as a CNA and then in the
activities department. In addition to her work at the Life Care Center,
Mrs. Mines enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with family,
especially her grandson, Doni. She also loved to go shopping and out to
lunch with her daughter-in-law, Rose.
In addition to his parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Robert Donald Mines and several brothers and sisters.
She is survived by son, Wayne Moss and his wife, Rose of Tullahoma;
brothers, John and his wife, Betty and Edward; sisters, Ellen, Carol,
Louise and Mary and grandson, Doni Mines of Tullahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the
Activities Department at the Life Care Center, 1715 N Jackson Street,
Tullahoma, TN 37388
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS