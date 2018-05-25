5/25/18 — Herschel Dwayne Rogers

Herschel Dwayne Rogers, age 71, of Tullahoma, TN, passed away on Monday,
May 14, 2018 at Tennova Harton Hospital in Tullahoma. Memorial services
will be held on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 4:00 PM at Manchester Funeral
Home. Visitation with the family will be on Friday from 2-4 PM at the
funeral home.
Herschel was born in Manchester, TN, the son of the late Herschel D. and
Frances Marie West Rogers. He served his country in the United States
Navy and was a guard in the law enforcement industry. Hershel enjoyed
fishing, playing the lottery, playing cards, and painting.
In addition to his parents, Herschel was also preceded in death by two
sisters, Patsy Rogers and Linda Adams. He is survived by his wife, Mary
Rogers; one son, Zack Rogers; one daughter, April Michelle Rogers; two
brothers, Earl Scott Rogers and Mark Edward Rogers; two sisters, Debra
Wiser and Mary Ann (Allan) Sims; grandchildren, Casey Dwayne Parks,
Skylar Jade Parks and James Clyde Harris; nieces, Christina McCullough,
Shanan Marie Boren, Leslie Lumbley, Amanda Coker, and Kaitlyn Rogers;
nephews, Tim Clark, Brian Hill, Michael Bryan, Justin Bryan, Aaron Adams,
Tristan McCall, and Evan Rogers; great nieces/nephews, Chance Baker, Cage
Clark, Chelsy Payne, Shelby Wallace, Trenton Lumbley, Bryan Adams,
Brianna Pence, Tyler Lumbley, Dylan Wallace, Jacob Wallace, Maddie Boren,
Aaliyah Lumbley, Destiny Lumbley, Mary Beth Bryan, Bo Bryan, Katelyn
Bryan, Colby Bryan, Anastasia Adams, Aaron Clark, Izabella Clark, Cody
Hill, and Frankie Hill.
