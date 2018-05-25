5/25/18 — Bonnie Dodson

Bonnie Dodson, of Shelbyville, passed this life on Thursday, May 24, 2018
at her residence at the age of 60 years. Memorial Services are scheduled
for Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The
family will receive friends beginning at 1 PM.
A native of Shelbyville, she was the daughter of the late Boyd and Mary
Baxter Warren. Mrs. Dodson loved going shopping but her favorite times were
spent with her family. She also enjoyed being outside gardening and
playing cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Ricky
“Slim” Adcock and sisters, Judy Baldoff and Patty Cartwright.
She is survived by son, Gary Dodson and his wife, Devin of Shelbyville;
daughter, Mary Tigue of Manchester; brother, Michael Warren of Beechgrove;
sisters, Debbie Blackmon of Shelbyville, Danita Thompson and her husband,
Jimmy of Shelbyville and Nancy Freeman and her husband, Glen of Beechgrove;
eleven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her
honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.931-455-3481