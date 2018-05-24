5/24/18 — Lillian M. Knepp

Lillian M Knepp, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, May 21, 2018 at her residence at the age of 90 years. Memorial Services are scheduled for Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 1 PM at her residence, 12231 Tullahoma Highway, Tullahoma, TN.
A native of Clearfield County, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Filmore and Martha Francis Ramsey Lanager. She enjoyed reading and listening to audio books and well as listening to country music. She also enjoyed shrimping and camping.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Knepp.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Simmons and her husband, Dewayne of Tullahoma and Gail Kerin and her husband, William of Bigler, PA; sister, Lois Self of Shepard, TX; seven grandchildren, Robert Kerin and his wife, Christy of Elizabethtown, PA, Angela Hager and her husband, Joe of Manuta, OH, Joey Hager of Manuta, OH, Shawn Gray and his wife, Mildred of Middleburg, FL, Eric Gray and his wife, Erin of Tullahoma, Jessica Simmons of Elkhart, IN and Alan Simmons of Elkhart, IN and eleven great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Matthew Kerin, Ericka and Michael Hager, Melynna and Shannon Gray, Mark and Kaydence Gray, Hayley McMahan and Hayden and Natila Adams.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.