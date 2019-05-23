5/23/19 — Jeffery “Jeff” Clark Jernigan

A celebration of life for Mr. Jeffery “Jeff” Clark Jernigan, age 55, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the funeral home. Mr. Jernigan passed from this life at his residence on Sunday, May 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Jeff was born in Manchester, TN to Clark and Willadean Jernigan. He was a computer operator at AEDC, and was involved with Manchester Little League, the Coffee County Quarterback Club, and Manchester JC’s. Jeff loved fishing, hunting, and going to concerts. He loved watching football and baseball, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends. Jeff was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother.
Jeff is preceded in death by his mother, Willadean Jernigan. He is survived by his father, Clark Jernigan; loving wife of 36 years, Lisa Jernigan; two sons, Chad Jernigan (Amanda Payne) and Kyle Jernigan (Hayley); one sister, LaDonna Barnes (Wayne); six grandchildren, Briley Jernigan, Braylon Jernigan, Kam Kennedy, Kate Kennedy, Brayden Payne, and Cooper Payne; many nieces, nephews, and “brothers and sisters from other mothers” as Jeff always said.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Jeff’s name to the Tennessee Kidney Foundation, 37 Peabody Street Suite 206, Nashville, TN 37210.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Jernigan family.