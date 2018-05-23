5/23/18 — Thomas Willard Womack

Womack, Thomas Willard, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday,
May 20th, 2018 at his home at the age of 95. Mr. Womack was born in
Estill Springs to the late James D. and Mary E. Womack. He served his
country proudly in the United State Marine Corps in World War II and went
on to work for the Tennessee Highway Patrol, where he obtained the rank
of Sergeant. Mr. Womack then worked as a security guard at Arnold
Engineering Development Center and started his own business, BEDA
Upholstery. He had also served as the first Director of the 911 Center,
now known as the Coffee County Consolidated Communication Center.
Mr. Womack was a long time and dedicated member of Highland Baptist
Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death
by his wife, Maggie Belle Womack; four brothers, James, Joe, Curtis, and
Hershel “Slick” Womack; and one sister, Mary Jane Womack Saine. Mr.
Womack is survived by his son, Dale Womack of Tullahoma; his daughter,
Beth Womack Curtis of Tullahoma; three grandchildren, Brad Womack and his
wife Lori of McMinnville, Leah Womack Prince and her husband Steven of
Tullahoma, and Kyle Womack of Estill Springs; and three
great-grandchildren, Brody, Kylie and Abigail. Visitation for Mr. Womack
will be held on Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral Home from
5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018
at 3:00pm at Highland Baptist Church in Tullahoma with Rev. Jim Norman
and Dr. Don Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
