5/23/18 — Ralph E. McKelvey

Mr. Ralph E. McKelvey, 89, passed away, Monday May 21, 2018
at
the Unity Medical Center in Manchester, Tennessee. He was born in Muncie,
Indiana on April 27, 1929 to Bernice McKelvey and Sadie Clark McKelvey who
preceded him in death.
He was a factory worker and had worked for the public works department of
Muncie, Indiana.
He is survived by his sister, Helen M. (Richard) Wheeler of Hillsboro;
nephew, Don Wheeler of Hillsboro.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with private burial to follow in the Prairie Plans Methodist
Cemetery. Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral
Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements