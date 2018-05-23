5/23/18 — Dewey Rowe

Dewey D. Rowe 72, of Winchester (Asia Community) passed Friday, May 18, 2018 at Southern TN Medical Center. He is the son of the late Sumner and Mildred Rowe. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jazmin Bankston.
He is survived by his loving devoted wife of 48 years, Juanita Rowe of Winchester, TN;
Son, Cary (Jennifer) Rowe of Winchester, TN;
Two daughters, Aretha (Chris) Harris of Winchester, TN and Tonia (Steve) Berry of Manchester, TN;
Eight grandchildren, Montrell, Shakera, Donavon, CJ, Adam, Jacob, Camden and Jessie.
Two brothers, James (Carlene) Rowe of Winchester, TN and Richard (Alice) Rowe of Cleveland, Ohio;
Two sisters, Annie Faye Childress of Winchester, TN and Margaret (Fred) Battles of Tullahoma, TN;
Visitation, Tuesday, May 22, 2018 from 5-7 pm at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church (Asia Community)
He will lie in state Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from 11:00 am- 12:00 Noon at Friendship Tabernacle with Funeral Services to follow at 12:00 Noon with Minister Dwight Rowe officiating and Elder Philip Corbett as Eulogist.
Interment Franklin Memorial Cemetery, Winchester, TN
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements