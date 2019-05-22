5/22/19 — John Oscar Yarbrough

JOHN OSCAR YARBROUGH, age 88, of Tullahoma, Tenn., departed this life on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at his residence following an extended illness. Mr. Yarbrough was born in Clarksville, Tenn., to the late Oscar Yarbrough and Birdie Elizabeth Carver Yarbrough on October 26, 1930. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving his country during the Korean war. Mr. Yarbrough is a member of the Tullahoma First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and was a Mentor Life Coach. He was employed for approximately 40 years as General Manager of Natural Gas Utilities. His hobbies included fishing and playing the guitar. He was a loving and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Yarbrough was preceded in death by two wives, his first wife and mother of his children was Lillian Yvonne Townsend Yarbrough, in 1983. His second wife was Mackie Sue Davis Short Yarbrough, in 2006, his daughter, Beth Yvonne Yarbrough and son, John Dwayne Yarbrough. He is survived by his daughters, Lynda Gayle Hamilton of Lynchburg, Tenn., Karen Leigh Yarbrough of Manchester, Tenn., and son John Oscar Yarbrough, III of Hawthorne, California. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 22, at the Tullahoma First Baptist Church. Services are scheduled for 11:00 A.M. immediately following the visitation at the Church with Bro. Herb Hester and Bro. Christian Watts, officiating.
Interment will follow at approximately 3:30 P.M on Wednesday at the Alex Yarbrough Cemetery in Clarksville, Tenn. with Military Honors bestowed.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to your choice of the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718 or The Take a Kid Fishing (TAKF) Foundation, Inc., ATTN: Tersa Holcombe, P.O. Box 1191, Morehead City, NC 28557.
GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS