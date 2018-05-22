5/22/18 — Pearl Dunagan

Graveside services for Ms. Pearl Dunagan, age 97, of Laguna Beach, FL will be conducted at 2:45 PM on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Burk’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Ms. Dunagan passed away on Friday, May 18, 2018, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Pearl was born in Slinger, WI to the late William and Elizabeth Bosomworth. She worked at Stark Candy Company for many years. Pearl loved being outside gardening and working in her yard, shopping, and being with her pets. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Pearl is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Bert Dunagan; and one son-in-law, William Logan. She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Logan and Linda (Robert) Beckman; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
