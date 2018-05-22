5/22/18 — George Glenn Ford

Mr. George Glenn Ford, age 69, of Antioch, TN, passed this life on Friday, May 18, 2018 at his residence.
A native of Manchester, TN, he was the son of the late George James and Helen McGlung Ford. Mr. Ford loved bowling and baseball and was the pitcher for the first Columbia Community College baseball team. He was employed for 30 years with H H Gregg, Co. and later with Best Buy. Mr. Ford proudly served in the Air national Guard.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ford was preceded in death by his wife Teresa Pobojewski Ford.
Mr. Ford is survived by daughters, Melissa Gebhart of Las Vegas, NV and Kayte Murphy and husband Vince of Columbus, MS, son, Rian Hollister and wife Mandy of Louisville, KY, sister, Helene Jennings and husband Dennis of Tullahoma, TN and brother Joe Ford and wife Jean Marie of Tullahoma and special friend, Patty Todd of Smyrna, TN. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 3 PM in the chapel of Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with Brother David Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
The Ford family will receive friends at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home on Monday from 5 until 8 PM.
