5/21/18 — Jessie Ruth Koger

Funeral services for Mrs. Jessie Ruth Koger, age 72, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 21, 2018, at Noah’s Fork Baptist Church with Bro. Lynn Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Koger passed away at her home surrounded by family on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Jessie was born in Manchester, TN to the late LD and Elora Anderson. She was a member of Noah’s Fork Baptist Church, and was a Christian for 58 years. Jessie taught Sunday School classes for over 30 years and loved singing with her sisters’ gospel group. As well as being active in her church, Jessie loved being outside in her flower garden and watching birds. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, Jessie is also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Jackalyn Fults. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Gerald Koger; two sons, Richard (Jennifer) Koger and Glenn (Rebecca) Koger; one daughter, Patti (Kevin) Carter; three brothers, Charles (Margie) Anderson, Wayne (Debbie) Anderson, and Therman Anderson; six sisters, Helen Kirby, Geneva (James) Grosch, Mildred (James) Jones, Susie (Wayne) Espy, Liz Simmons, and Teresa (Boyd) Duncan; five grandchildren, Westley Koger, Hope Koger, Caleb Koger, Ryan Carter, and Kelsey (Will) Nelson; and two great-grandchildren, Kylee Brown and Sadie Mae Koger.
