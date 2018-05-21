5/21/18 — Dale Glyn Willoughby

Funeral services for Mr. Dale Glyn Willoughby, age 67, of Manchester, TN,
will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 21, 2018 at Manchester
Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in
Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 PM
until 8:00 PM on Sunday, May 20 at the funeral home. Mr. Willoughby
passed away on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at Unity Medical Center in
Manchester, TN, surrounded by his loving family.
Dale was born in Manchester, TN, the son of the late Sally Roberta Hawes
Willoughby. He served his country in the United States Army during the
Vietnam War. He was a carpenter for Barrett’s Construction. Dale was a
simple, hard working man who loved making people laugh and took care of
everyone. He enjoyed playing cards and sitting at his table.
In addition to his mother, Dale was also preceded in death by one
brother, Jerry C. Willoughby; and one sister, Mary Sue Willoughby. He is
survived by two children, Timothy Lee Hill and Amy Lynn Willoughby, both
of Unionville, TN; two brothers, James Ewing and Carl Eugene Willoughby,
both of Manchester; two sisters, Ann Roberta Sisk of Paducah, KY and
Julia Walden of Michigan; three grandchildren, Kylie Williams, Kaitlin
Jordan Hill, and Marissa Bonnie Hill; and his best friend, Deannie Tant.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE WILLOUGHBY FAMILY