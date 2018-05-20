5/20/18 — Emma Lou Spurlock Morris

Mrs. Emma Lou Spurlock Morris, 82, passed away Wednesday May
2, 2018 at her home. She was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma to Thomas and Mary
Simpson Powell who preceded her in death along with her husband of 45 years
David Lewis Spurlock; sons, James David and Steven Dale Spurlock; husband,
Alton Morris.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Manchester. She
was a graduate Middle Tennessee State University with a teaching degree and
taught school in Coffee County up until her retirement.
She is survived by her son, Robert Spurlock of Manchester and her daughter,
Jean Spurlock of Nashville; grandchildren, Julie Spurlock and Ashley
Johnson; great grandchildren, Daisy, Scarlet and Stella; loving nieces.
A memorial graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens on
May 20, 2018 at 2:00 PM with remarks from family and friends. In lieu of
flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements
by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
