5/2/18–T.L. Bolin

Bolin, T.L., of Manchester, passed this life on Sunday, April 29th,
2018 at Manchester Health Care Center at the age of 89. Mr. Bolin was
born in Madison County, Alabama to the late Brice and Floye Rollins
Bolin. He joined United State Navy in February of 1949 and served his
country proudly until his retirement in August of 1969. Mr. Bolin then
moved back to Tennessee in 1970 and worked at Carrier Corporation for
one-year testing completed air conditioning units. He then worked for
Arnold Engineering Development Center as an Electrician where he tested
jet engines, before moving to the rocket section, testing rocket engines
to above 100,000lbs. Mr. Bolin enjoyed several different hobbies,
including golfing, fishing, hunting, going to yard sales, and making and
selling golf clubs. He also loved spending time with his grandkids and
was a very loving husband and father. Mr. Bolin was a member of the New
Life United Pentecostal Church as well as the Fleet Reserve Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Terry
and Patrick Bolin; and three sisters, Ruth Scolaski, Reba Mae McQuary and
Marie Crocker. Mr. Bolin is survived by his loving wife, Annette Bolin of
Manchester; one daughter, Carla Bolin of Tullahoma; one son, Mike Bolin
and his wife Pam of Knoxville; one brother, James LaRue and his wife
Linda of Manchester; two sisters, Nancy England and her husband Tom of
Florida and Wanda Hoilman and her husband Rom of Florida; seven
grandchildren, Jason, Benjamin, Megan, Jared, Ariel, Trevor and Katelyn;
and four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Allison, Odin and Cheyenne.
Visitation for Mr. Bolin will be held on Tuesday, May 1st, 2018 at
Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on
Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel
with Bros. Philip Swinford and Jimmy Kelley officiating. Burial will
follow at Bethany Cemetery in Normandy.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
5/2/18–T.L. Bolin
