5/2/18–Madeleine “Midge” Blackburn

Madeleine “Midge” Blackburn of Tullahoma, passed this life after an
extended illness on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at Tennova Harton at the age of
75 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 11
AM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Stephen Klasek
officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later time. The
family will receive friends at St. Paul’s Catholic Church from 10 AM – 11
AM.
Mrs. Blackburn was born in Chicago, IL to the late Carl and Cecelia Ziaja
Schultz. Her family was very important to her and she “spoiled” all her
family members. She loved cooking and was an excellent cook. Mrs.
Blackburn had a quick wit and a soft compassionate heart. She loved
helping and doing for others. She was also an animal lover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John
Schultz.
Mrs. Blackburn is survived by her devoted husband and soul mate of 57
years, Michael Blackburn, Sr. of Tullahoma; three sons, Michael Blackburn,
Jr. and his wife, Susan of Tullahoma, Jeffrey Blackburn of Chicago, IL and
Robert Blackburn and his wife, Yasmina of Elk Grove Village, IL; one
brother, Carl Shultz, JR and his wife, Louise of Rockford, IL; three
sisters, Joan Schultz of Tullahoma, Cecelia Baldassari and her husband,
Gary of Marengo, IL and Katherine Kier and her partner, Bulente Ike of
Renton, WA; seven grandchildren, Michelle (Kyle) Rogers, Samantha (Derrick)
Huffman, Daniel Blackburn, Michael Blackburn, Mark Blackburn, Aliya
Blackburn and Robb Blackburn and three great grandchildren, Kevin, Max and
Emelia.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Paul
the Apostle Catholic Church, 304 West Grizzard St, Tullahoma, TN 37388
