5/19/19 — Winfred Bryant Teal

Funeral services for Mr. Winfred Bryant Teal, age 81, of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Anderson, Bro. Barry Whittaker, and Bro. Herschel Frazier officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Mr. Teal passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his residence.
Winfred was born in Coffee Co., TN, to the late Woodrow and Alice Teal. He was a very God loving and God-fearing man. Winfred loved making people laugh and telling jokes. He was a very loving man, and especially loved children. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Winfred is also preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Teal and William Teal; one sister, Lucy Crumley. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Charlotte Teal; three sons, Ricky (Valerie) Teal, Randall (Sharon) Teal, and Bill (Felicia) Teal; three daughters, Faye (Johnny) Stacey, Karen Buckner, and Denise (Jerry) Hill; four brothers, James Teal, David Teal, Ronnie (Teresa) Teal, and Robert (Sherry) Teal; one sister, Mary Ann (Raymond) Floyd; twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; considered grandson, Erik Fuller; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Compassus Hospice for being very kind and loving. They appreciate everything and will always remember your kind gesture.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
