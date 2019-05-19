5/19/19 — Loyd “Potts” Alan Clark

Loyd “Potts” Alan Clark of Belvidere, passed this life on Friday, May 17,
2019 at the age of 68 years. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday,
May 19, 2019 at 2 PM with burial to follow at Watson Cemetery in Franklin
County. The family will receive friends beginning at 12 PM.
A native of Huntland, Mr. Clark was the son of the late Alonzo and Elise
Hill Clark. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding four wheelers. He
loved being with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy
Dale, Wiley Hugh Clark and Dave Clark and sisters, Mary Watson and Lorena
Blackburn.
He is survived by son, Homer Alan Clark of Huntland; daughter, Carri Clark
and her husband, Witchell Cruz of Belvidere; sisters, Elaine Hasting of
Tullahoma, and Modena Russell and Alice Ayers, both of Huntland;
grandchildren, LaShana, Aiden, Leigha, Tristan and Haley Clark; his special
“little firecracker”, Zoey Anderson and many loving friends.
