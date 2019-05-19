5/19/19 — Kenneth Harold Cunningham

Kenneth Harold Cunningham of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at his home at the age of 72. Mr. Cunningham was born in Shelbyville to the late Harold and Lena Jones Cunningham. He graduated from Shelbyville Central High School in 1965, then served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. Mr. Cunningham worked as a Purchasing Agent for Wilson Sporting Goods for 36 years until his retirement, he then began working as a Special Education Assistant at East Lincoln Elementary, where he was fondly known as “Mr. Ken”. He was a devoted member of Marble Plains Baptist Church, where he had served for many years as a Deacon, and Song Leader, and was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons, Tullahoma Lodge 262, where he obtained the title of Master Mason in 1979. Kenneth enjoyed classic cars, golf, and road trips to the beach with his family. He also loved singing, and was a member of the gospel group The Devotionals. He will be remembered as a great practical joker, who loved decorating for Christmas and Halloween, and had won several awards for both. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cunningham is preceded in death by his first wife, Kay Hampton Cunningham; one son-in-law, David Ward; two brothers, James “Buster” and Anthony Cunningham; and one sister, Sue McBride. He is survived by his wife, Carol Austin Cunningham of Tullahoma; two daughters, Kim Ward of Tullahoma, and Jada Alexander and her husband Greg of Tullahoma; four grandchildren, Laken Hipps and her husband Kyle, Austin Alexander and his wife Ashley, Kendra Dodson and her husband Dakota, and Grey Alexander; five great-grandchildren, Gunner, Hazel, Talon, Elena, and Rhett; two stepsons, Fred Dinwiddie and his wife Brenda of Decherd, and Robert Dinwiddie and his wife Ally of Nashville; one stepdaughter, Audrey Sanders and her fiancé Shane Sain of Manchester; 12 step-grandchildren- with special thanks to Elizabeth and Daniel for their care of their Papa; and five step-great-grandchildren- with special thanks to Mason, who enjoyed “checking on Papa”. Visitation for Mr. Cunningham will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral Services will take place Sunday, May 19, at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Jack Hice officiating. Burial will follow at Marble Plains Cemetery. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Mr. Cunningham’s memory be made to Marble Plains Baptist Church- 525 Marble Plains Rd. Winchester, TN 37398.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
5/19/19 — Kenneth Harold Cunningham
