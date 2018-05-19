5/19/18 — Sheryl Johnson Moore

Sheryl Johnson Moore, of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, May 16,
2018 at her residence at the age of 51 years. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be
Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 12 – 2 PM.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Roy Cunningham and
Wanda Griffin Honea of Tullahoma. She was a member of the First Church of
Jesus Christ in Tullahoma and she loved decorating, cooking and flower
arranging. She loved people and spending time with her family.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death sister, Robbie Isbell.
Sheryl is survived by her husband, Charles Moore of Manchester; mother,
Wanda Honea of Tullahoma; daughters, Amber and Kaila Cunningham, both of
Tullahoma; step daughters, Charlie Renee and Destiny Moore, both of
Bradyville; brother, Roy Cunningham and his wife, Anna of Tullahoma;
sister, Regina Peace and her husband, Anthony of Laceys Springs, AL and ten
grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her name to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.