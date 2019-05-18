5/18/19 — Jean F. Araneo

Mrs. Jean F. Araneo, 74, passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. She was born in Charlotte, NC on December 30, 1944 to Oren Franklin and Miriam Riddle Franklin who preceded her in death.
She was a member of Saint Bede’s Episcopal Church and the Coffee County Retired Teachers Association. She was retired from Coffee County Schools after 40 plus years. She taught 8th grade math, algebra and pre-algebra. She was a graduate of MTSU and Winthrop University.
She is survived by her husband, Francis G. “Frank” Araneo; daughter, Deborah Davis of Jacksonville, FL; grand daughter, Sherrie Adams, Daytona Beach, FL; sister, Kay (Lewis) Killian, York, SC; niece, Renee (Ken) Farris; nephew, Bryan (Susan) Killian; great nieces, Jessica Killian and Rylan Farris; great nephew, Carter Farris.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Bede’s Episcopal Church (93 St. Bede’s Drive) Saturday, May 18th @ 1:00pm.
Arrangements by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
Central Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements