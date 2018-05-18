5/18/18–Kenneth Ray Allgood

Funeral services for Mr. Kenneth Ray Allgood, age 73, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 18, 2018, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the funeral home. Mr. Allgood passed away on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, in Manchester, TN.
Kenneth was born in Gwinnett County, GA on November 17, 1944, to the late Hoyt and Runnette Allgood. He was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and lived all his life in Coffee County except for the four years he served in the United States Air Force. He served one year overseas in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Kenneth enjoyed fishing and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, and in his life owned several bass boats and motorcycles.
Kenneth is survived by his son, Kenneth Allgood of Murfreesboro; daughter, Lori (Bryan) Timmis of Knoxville; two brothers, Bobby Allgood of Lynchburg and Leon Allgood of Manchester; one sister, Rebecca Allgood Gober of Manchester; and five grandchildren, Zachary, Kenny, and Ethan Allgood, and Bradley and LCPL Brandon Timmis, USMC.
