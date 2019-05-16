5/16/19 — Sara Ruth Kesler Ward

Private graveside services for Sara Ruth Kesler Ward, age 81, formerly of Chattanooga, TN, will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Tullahoma, TN, with Norman Roger McCullough officiating. Mrs. Ward passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Life Care Center of Tullahoma.
Sara was born on May 14, 1937, the daughter of the late James Preston and Lois Hearn Kesler. In earlier years, she was a lab technician at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga.
In addition to her parents, Sara was also preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Ward; two sons, Barry and Rodney Ward; and two daughters, Vickie Ward Sims and Carol Ward Barbee. She is survived by one sister, Edith Joyce Kesler McCullough; six grandchildren, Jason Ward, Christopher Ward, Valerie Ward, Heather Ward, Daniel Barbee, and Amy Sandoval; three great grandchildren, Michael Jeffery
Barbee, Mariano Sandoval, and Uriah Ward; nephew, Norman Roger McCullough; and nieces, Sheila McCullough Waggoner and Amy McCullough Powers.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ward family.