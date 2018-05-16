5/16/18 — Katherine Patricia Qualls Ewell

Funeral services for Katherine Patricia Qualls Ewell of Manchester will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May16, 2018 in the chapel of Manchester Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at Manchester Funeral Home.
She was born in Livingston, Tennessee to the late Nannie May (Carr) Qualls and Ulice Carver Qualls.
Mrs. Ewell lost her long battle with ALS passing away peacefully on May 11, 2018 in the Reynolds Baptist Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee. No one could have fought the disease harder or with a more positive attitude than did she. She was an inspiration to everyone who was blessed enough to cross her path, whether as a member of her church family or as one with whom she shared her many talents. She was an avid and extremely gifted seamstress and quilter, and even as her voice and strength failed her continued to teach young and old alike to pursue the craft for which she was so passionate. She was even more passionate in regard to her faith and love of God, sharing that as well by teaching a ladies Bible study for 28 years. The impact she had on others will live on for many generations.
Her family includes her husband of more than 60 years, Gerald Leighton Ewell, Sr; one son, Gerald Leighton Ewell, Jr of Manchester, Tennessee; one daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Bunker Stout of Memphis, Tennessee, and two grandchildren, Samuel Stout of Watertown, New York and Kirby Stout of Atlanta, Georgia; one sister, Lois Arnold of Warren, Ohio; three brothers, Gentry (Irene) Qualls of New Castle, Indiana, Francis Earl (Wanda) Qualls of Columbia, Tennessee, and Henry Carver Qualls of Scottsdale, Arizona; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother; Millard Houston Qualls, a sister Virginia Ann Qualls Todaro.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Tennessee Chapter of the ALS Association at http://webtn.alsa.org or to Main Street Church of Christ in Manchester, Tennessee.