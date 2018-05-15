5/15/18 — Lanie Scott Adams

Adams, Lanie Scott, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, May
12th, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare Harton at the age of 75. Mrs. Adams was
born in Lumberton, North Carolina to the late Franklin and Blanche
VanDyke Newton. She was also a member of First Presbyterian Church in
Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Adams was preceded in death
by her husband, Dr. John Cecil Adams, Jr. She is survived by her son,
Frank Adams and his wife Brandi of Smyrna; her granddaughter, Anna Adams
of Smyrna; and her sister, Lillian Wysong and her husband Edward.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 at Kilgore Funeral
Home from 3:00-5:00pm with the funeral to follow at 5:00pm with Dr.
Stephen Yates officiating. Mrs. Adams will be buried at Pinecrest
Cemetery in Gibson, North Carolina on Friday morning, May 18th, 2018. For
those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be
made to First Presbyterian Church, 204 East Grundy Street, Tullahoma,
Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
