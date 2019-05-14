Cable, Joyce Christine, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living at the age of 93. Mrs. Cable was born in Akron, Ohio to the late William and Claudia Smith Thrasher and was a member of Homeland Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Wayne O. Cable. Mrs. Cable is survived by four children, Cathy Cable of Tullahoma, Jeff Cable of Tullahoma, David Cable of Orlando and Sandy Payne of Tullahoma; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15th, 2019 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Brazier and James Cable officiating. A private burial will be held at Cothran Cemetery in Rover, Tennessee. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookdale Tullahoma, 801 Wilson Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
5/14/19 — Joyce Christine Cable
