5/14/19–Gene Thomas

Graveside services for Mr. Gene Thomas, age 91, of Beechgrove, TN, will be conducted at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at New Beechgrove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Tuesday at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Thomas passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.
Gene was born in Southside, TN, the son of the late Wilbur T. and E.C. Talley Thomas. He proudly served his country in the Merchant Marines during World War II. Gene was an accountant and attended First Baptist Church of Beechgrove. His favorite hobby was reading.
In addition to his parents, Gene was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Thomas. He is survived by his son, Jon (Dr. Beth) Thomas; daughters, Linda Thomas and Sharon (Bill) Culp; brother, Tommy Thomas; sister, Brenda Thomas; grandchildren, Nicole Culp and Justin (Kelly) Culp; and great grandchildren, Christian, Ethan, and Vivian Culp.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the volunteer service at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, Alvin C. York Campus, 3400 Lebanon Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or online at www.tennesseevalley.va.gov.
