Funeral services for Mr. Stanley “Merle” Bailey, age 90, of Tullahoma will be
conducted on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 2:00PM at Manchester Funeral Home
with Reverend Nutters and Brother Ben officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens with full military honors. The family will receive friends on
Monday, May 14, 2018 from 10AM until 2:00PM. Mr. Bailey passed away on
Thursday, May 10, 2018 at Tennova Healthcare- Harton.
Merle was born on August 7, 1927 to the late Victor and Jimmie Bailey. He was a
US Army Veteran serving in the World War II. He enjoyed being around people,
fishing, and most importantly he lived for his music.
In addition to his parents, Merle is preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Preston
Bailey; two sisters, Laura A. Shavers and Mildred Gladney. Merle is survived by
one daughter; Debbie (Mike) Stone; one son; Dwayne (Brenda) Bailey; two
grandchildren; Clint (Katie) Bailey and Cody (Nikki) Bailey; one great grandchild;
Ruby Bailey; special friend, Carolyn Keele
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bailey
Family.
5/14/18 — Stanley “Merle” Bailey
Funeral services for Mr. Stanley “Merle” Bailey, age 90, of Tullahoma will be