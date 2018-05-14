5/14/18 — Helen Elizabeth Bozeman

Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Elizabeth Bozeman, age 79 of Manchester, will be conducted on Monday, May 14, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at Woodlawn Memorial Park South Mausoleum Chapel with Brother Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mrs. Bozeman passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at McArthur Manor.
Helen was born on April 8, 1939 in Atlanta, GA to the late Roy and Louella Dewberry. She was a former member of Inglewood Presbyterian Church in Nashville. She retired as an administrative assistant from the licensing board with the State of Tennessee. She loved reading, sewing and was an outstanding cook. Helen was an animal lover and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Bozeman, Sr.; brothers, Lee Roy Dewberry, Cecil Dewberry, Jack Dewberry; sisters, Evelyn Whiting and Frances Dewberry. Survived by her son, Ronnie Bozeman, Jr.; daughter, Deborah Ann Bozeman; brothers, Charles Daniel Dewberry (Nada), Thomas Dewberry; sister, Mary Lou Murray (Donald; grandchildren, Brittany Banks (Stephen), Jeffrey Osman (Joleen); great-grandchildren, Finnlay Osman, Scarlett Osman, Rainey Hunt; special niece, Beth Bliss; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Bozeman family.