5/13/19 — Mary Frances Foster

Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Frances Foster, age 83, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Gnat Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Mrs. Foster passed away on Thursday, May 09, 2019 at Manchester Healthcare.
Mary was born in Pelham, TN, the daughter of the late James William and Mary Etta Magourik. She retired from UPS in Cleveland, Ohio after 35 years as a dispatcher. She attended Chapmans Chapel Church of the Nazarene in Pelham, TN. Mary enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family.
In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Foster; two brothers, Kenneth Magourik and Joey Magourik. She is survived by one brother, J.W. Magourik (Dorothy); one sister- in- law, Shirley Magourik; her companion, Lucky; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
