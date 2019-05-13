Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Lou Gaultney, age 74, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother James Butler officiating. Burial will follow in the Welker Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Mrs. Gaultney passed away on Thursday, May 09, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Linda was born in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the late Virgil and Etha Thomas. She was a homemaker and she attended of the Summitville United Methodist Church. Linda enjoyed fishing, sewing, watching wrestling with her granddaughters, absolutely loved to mow her yard, and most of all spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Gaultney; stepfather, Rob Jones. She is survived by one son, Ritchie Gaultney (Benita); one daughter, Penny Lemons (Mark); one sister, Thelma Green; four grandchildren, Mandy Bowling (Jeremy), Clint Gaultney, Cole Gaultney, and Zac Lemons; four great grandchildren, Macin Stacy, Shea Stacy, Zach Bowling, and Kendra Gaultney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gaultney family
5/13/19 — Linda Lou Gaultney
