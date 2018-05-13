5/13/18–June Tyler

June Tyler, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, May 6, 2018 at her
residence at the age of 82 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Sunday, May 13, 2018 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial
to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, May 12, 2018
from 6 – 8 PM.
A native of Normandy, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Zula
Mai Jones Tobitt. She was an accountant and loved horses, quilting and
gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James
Edward Tyler; daughter-in-law, Donna Tyler; brother, Wayne Tobitt and
sister, Ginger Jackson.
June is survived by three sons, Jimmie Wayne Tyler and his wife, Karen of
Tullahoma, Randall Dalvin “Spike” Tyler of Tullahoma, and Caleb Matthew
Tyler and his wife, Brittany of Hermitage; brother, Johnny Tobitt and his
wife, Bobbie of Tullahoma; sister, Loretta Wilkinson of Woodbury; six
granddaughters, Charity, Katherine, Lauren, Victoria and Sterling “Rini”
Tyler, all of Tullahoma and Meghan Tyler of England and one grandson “on
the way”, Benjiman Tyler.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.