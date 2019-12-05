Alexander, Jean, of Normandy, passed this life on Tuesday, May 7th, 2019 at NHC in Tullahoma at the age of 85. Mrs. Alexander was born in Belvidere to the late Amos and Callie Northcott Hannah and was a member of Wesley Heights United Methodist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband. Col. Frank Alexander Jr.; one sister, Francis Gail Hannah; and two brothers, Howard and Wayne Hannah. Mrs. Alexander is survived by three sons, Andy Alexander and his wife Suzanne of Normandy, Barry Alexander of Channelview, Texas and Craig Alexander of Normandy; one daughter, Deedie Alexander Felecia and her husband Joe of Channelview, Texas; two sisters, Thelma Hammers and Earlene Luttrell; three brothers, Buck Hannah (Janie), Cap Hannah (Lois) and Bobby Hannah (Linda); one grandson, Joshua Luke Alexander (Erica); and two great-grandchildren, Cole and County. Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 12th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 2:00-4:00pm with the funeral to follow at 4:00pm with Phil Jones and Bruce Luttrell officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Compassus, via Hospice of the Highland Rim Foundation, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
5/12/19 — Jean Alexander
