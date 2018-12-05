5/12/18–Clinton Ray Adams

Clinton Ray Adams, 88, passed this life on May 6, 2018, at Lincoln Medical
Center in Fayetteville, TN after a brief illness.
He was born in Tullahoma, TN on February 10, 1930 to Odie and Lela Adams,
who preceded him in death. After attending Tullahoma High School, he and
his best friend, Bob Jackson, joined the Navy and headed off to California,
where he served four years in San Diego as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate.
Upon leaving the Navy, he returned to Tennessee, where he served in the
Army reserves as a Captain while receiving a bachelor’s degree from MTSU.
He began a lifelong passion for teaching at Lincoln Co. High School in
Fayetteville and also East Moore School in Lynchburg. Interested in at-risk
youth, he spent over 30 years between Spencer Youth Center in Bordeaux,
Nashville, and Highland Rim School for Girls in Tullahoma, where he served
as Principal. He was also Principal of Williamson County Alternative
School. Many of the practices he established were used statewide, and his
methods were considered groundbreaking in teaching at-risk youth. All this
time he was also farming full-time in Lynchburg.
Upon retirement he built a house in the woods in Lynchburg, where he
followed his other passions, observing wildlife and spoiling his dogs; Lady
Bug, Buddy, Curly, Midgie and the late, great, Hound Dog. He loved his
gardens, feeding wild birds, and watching the many deer that congregated in
the yard. He was a longtime supporter and member of the ASPCA.
Also preceding him in death are his first wife, Bobbye Jane; three
brothers; Charles, Milam and Harlan and a sister, Jeannette. He is survived
by daughter Maura (Vic) of Tullahoma, Robert (Sandra) of Morrison, and
Allyson (Brent) of Hendersonville, and step-daughter Mandy (Rob) of
Nashville and Step-son Andrew (Laura) of Oak Ridge, North Carolina. He is
also survived by his cherished grandchildren Garrett, Nichole, Loran,
Logan, MacLaine, Grayson, Kate, and Jackson. A special thank-you to niece
Suzanne Smith, his caregiver until his passing.
Mr. Adams’ service will be Saturday, May 12, at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home in Tullahoma. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am followed by a
memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be
made to the ASPCA or an animal shelter of your choice.
